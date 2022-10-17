2 Chicago-Area Universities Rank High on New List of Top Colleges in US

Two Chicago-area universities have landed on yet another list of the best colleges and universities in the nation.

Wallethub on Monday released its new 2023 College and University Rankings list, which analyzes "more than 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures," ranging from student-faculty ratio to graduation, to post-attendance median salary and more.

The report also weighed cost and financing, campus safety and experience, student selectivity and more.

The results are a comprehensive list of 500 universities and colleges, each with a "total score" that lists and averages the rankings of each university's key measures.

Earning the No. 1 spot on the list is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which recently made the No. 2 spot on U.S. News & World Report's list of Best Colleges and Universities.

Rounding out Wallethub's top 10 are Yale University in Connecticut at No. 2; California Institute of Technology at No.3; Princeton University in New Jersey at No.4; Harvard University in Massachusetts at No. 5; Stanford University in California at No, 6; Rice University in Texas at No. 7; University of Pennsylvania at No. 8; Georgia Institute of Technology at No. 9; and Duke University in North Carolina at No. 10.

The first Midwest school to make the list comes in at No. 11: Northwestern University in suburban Evanston.

The next Midwest school on the list is also in Illinois -- at No. 23, the University of Chicago, in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Only one other midwestern school rounds out the top 30: The University of Michigan -- Ann Arbor, which comes in at No. 28.

See Wallethub's full report here.