2 Charged in Shooting at North Riverside Park Mall

Two Chicago men face charges in connection with a shooting last week at the North Riverside Park Mall in the west suburb.

James Sutton, 27, is charged with a count each of aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and reckless conduct, North Riverside police said in a statement.

Malik Smith, 24, is charged with one count of reckless conduct, police said.

The charges stem from a Sept. 25 shooting during an argument at the shopping center, 7501 W. Cermak Rd. Police said a 27-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Malik and Sutton were arrested during a traffic stop shortly after the shooting, police said. A gun was allegedly found in their vehicle.

Sutton was released from custody Monday after posting bond and placed on electronic monitoring. He is due back in court Oct. 16.

Malik is also out on bond and is expected to appear in court Oct. 26.

The mall has seen at least three separate shootings so far this year.

In June, a man in his 20s was shot in the south end of the mall’s lower level. In May, a 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting behind the mall’s Olive Garden restaurant.