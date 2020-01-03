Jefferson Park

2 Charged in Jefferson Park Carjacking Attempt

Chicago police

Two people were charged in connection with an attempted carjacking Monday in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

Phillip Roloson, 20, is charged with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle along with misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to notify for a damaged vehicle and driving without a license, Chicago police said. He was also cited for having an uninsured motor vehicle.

Another man, Shane Diehl-Bremer, 22, was charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.

Local

johnson publishing 4 mins ago

Johnson Publishing Artwork Going on Auction Block

Aurora 20 mins ago

Aurora Man Gets 16 Years for 2017 Shootout With Cops

The pair tried to steal a woman’s car about 7:15 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 4800 block of North Moody Avenue, police said. A concealed-carry license holder who knows the woman fired shots at them, but no one was injured.

Both suspects ran away after the man shot at them, but were taken into custody later that day, police said.

Roloson appeared in bond court Dec. 31 and remains in custody on $3,000 bail, police and prosecutors said. His next court date was scheduled for Jan. 6.

Diehl-Bremer is also scheduled to appear in court Jan. 6, police said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Jefferson Park
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us