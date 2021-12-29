2 Charged in Connection With Oakbrook Center Mall Shooting to Appear in Court

Two men charged in connection with a shooting at the Oakbrook Center Mall just before Christmas Eve are reportedly expected to appear in court Wednesday.

According to a report from the Daily Herald, citing DuPage County records, 29-year-old Steve Lane and Tyran Williams are slated to appear for bail hearings Thursday. Both are facing charges stemming from the shooting at the mall that left four people and one of the gunmen injured.

Oak Brook police could not immediately confirm details surrounding charges in the case, but said additional information was expected to be released.

Gunfire erupted during a shootout at the mall Thursday amid the last-minute holiday shopping rush.

An officer called for help about 5:45 p.m. that day after two men began shooting at each other near the mall’s Ann Taylor store, Oak Brook police Chief James Kruger said.

Several suspects ran in to a nearby Nordstrom store after the shots were fired in an effort to get away, Kruger said.

Four people were struck by the gunfire, including one of the suspected shooters who was taken to a hospital and placed in custody, according to officials. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Police said two people were arrested at the mall that night, but they continued searching for a third suspect in the days following.

Anyone who saw the shooting, or attempted to alert police officers or security guards about the suspects as they fled, is asked to email authorities at Police-TipLine@oak-brook.org.

The mall reopened Friday morning with what the police described as a “heavy police presence.”