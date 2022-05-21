2 Charged in Connection With Deadly Near North Mass Shooting: Chicago Police

Two people have been charged in relation to a mass shooting that killed two individuals and left seven others wounded late Thursday in Chicago's Near North neighborhood, police say.

The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 800 Block of North State Street outside of a McDonald's near Chicago Avenue and State Street.

Jaylun Sanders, 23, was arrested for two felony counts of first-degree murder, seven felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. A second individual, Kameron Abram, 20, of Riverdale, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/no FOID card in connection with the shooting.

According to authorities, police identified Sanders as the offender who opened fire into a crowd, injuring two people and wounding seven others. He then fled into the CTA system, but was apprehended by responding officers, police stated.

Police previously said two groups were arguing before someone, alleged to be Saunders, fired a gun into the crowd of people. The incident was captured on video nearby.

Video and photos from the scene show several of the glass doors and windows of the McDonald's completely shattered.

According to officials, at one point, one person sustained a burn injury due to falling on the tracks. The woman, in her 20s, was transported to a nearby hospital in Red, or serious, condition.

Two witnesses say they were walking near Michigan Avenue when they heard shots fired, sirens and police cars.

"It was frightening," one of the witnesses said. "Cause you don’t know what’s going on. I eat by Subway here because it’s close to where I live. I go by this street and I go by McDonald's. What if something happens while I’m walking down the street? It’s frightening and it’s scary. It makes you feel unsafe, to be honest."

One witness says the incident began when a large group of young people got into a fight outside the restaurant, when a car pulled up and someone inside the vehicle started shooting, hitting multiple people. Police confirmed an argument preceded the shooting but could not say what the argument was about.