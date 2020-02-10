2 Charged After Woman Killed, 4 Injured in West Side Crash

A woman was killed and four others were injured after a car hit two other vehicles while fleeing a traffic stop Saturday in Fifth City on Chicago's West Side, officials said.

Officers tried to pull over a silver Toyota Avalon for an alleged traffic violation at 9:47 p.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of the 3200 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police. The Avalon drove off into the intersection with Kedzie Avenue, where it hit a northbound silver Toyota sedan.

The car was driven by a 25-year-old woman with a 28-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy inside, police said. All three were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The impact also caused that car to hit a black Chevrolet sedan that was also northbound on Kedzie, police said. The 40-year-old woman driver, who was later identified as Mignonne Robinson, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

“My mother was loved by all," her daughter Leah Johns stated. "She was a very hardworking and inspired so many people, especially me."

The victim owned the popular North Lawndale nail salon 'Ten Toes Down Nail Bar' located at 2836 W Roosevelt.

"Feel free to stop by the salon to feel her energy," Johns said. "She will be missed very much, and we will be keeping the Ten Toes Down legacy alive.”

Robinson's passenger, a 40-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, officials said.

Two men who were in the Avalon, 22-year-old driver Patrick Frazier of Westchester and 20-year-old passenger Maxwell Paxton of Chicago, got out after the crash and tried to flee by foot, according to police. They were taken into custody and brought to Mount Sinai Hospital for observation.

CPD confirmed Monday that Frazier is being charged with one misdemeanor count, while Paxton is charged with three misdemeanor counts and two traffic citations.