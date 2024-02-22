2 charged after semitruck carrying 184 lbs. of cocaine hidden with onions stopped in Indiana

Two people have been charged after a semitruck carrying over 180 lbs. of cocaine concealed with a shipment of onions was stopped in Indiana by police, authorities said.

Jose Perez, 66, and Miguel Rodriguez, 60, both of California, face multiple felony charges in relation to possession and dealing of cocaine.

According to officials, an Indiana State Trooper was patrolling I-70 in Greenfield on Sunday afternoon when a semitruck traveling eastbound caught the trooper's attention.

Shortly before 1:20 p.m., the trooper stopped the semitruck and began to perform an inspection. Officials said the trooper is certified to perform Federal Motor Carrier inspections on commercial vehicles.

Part of the inspections include a review of the required paperwork and log book, which revealed a violation, authorities said.

Police said that while the trooper was interacting with the driver and co-driver of the vehicle, he grew suspicious of criminal activity and eventually asked for consent to search the vehicle, which was granted.

While searching inside boxes of onions and other produce found in the trailer, dozens of packages of what was later confirmed to be cocaine were discovered.

Both Perez and Rodriguez were then taken into custody and transported to Hancock County Jail while the vehicle was towed for further search.

There is currently no further information available.