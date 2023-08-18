2 charged after Husky killed, woman injured in NW Indiana dog attack

Two people were charged with misdemeanor crimes following a dog attack that injured a woman and killed her Husky earlier this month in Northwest Indiana, authorities said.

Adrien Shelton was charged with cruelty to animals and dog bite liability -- both Class A misdemeanors -- and three counts of Class C misdemeanor dog bite liability, the Highland Police Department said in a news release. A second suspect, Luz Adorno, was charged with dog bite liability -- a Class A misdemeanor, and three counts of Class C misdemeanor dog bite liability.

The attack in question occurred on Aug. 8 in the 3500 block of Jewett Street when around eight to 10 American Bully breed dogs escaped from a fenced backyard and attacked a woman and her Husky, police said. The woman, identified by her attorney as 28-year-old Amber Neyhart, ended up with 52 stiches. Her dog, a white Husky named Coco, had to be euthanized due to the severity of injuries.

Several good Samaritans tried to stop the attack, and in the middle of the chaos, a man with a gun came over and shot and killed one of the dogs, according to witnesses.

Investigators said three other women who stepped in to help had injuries to their arms and legs from being bitten. According to a police report previously obtained by NBC Chicago, one of the witnesses told police this was not the first time that the dogs had gotten out. She said it occurred four or five other times, and in each instance, they were walked back home.

Highland police, in the news release issued Friday night, said an unspecified number of the dogs remained in the department's custody and were declared as "dangerous dogs." According to police officials, the owner has the right to contest the determination at a hearing before the Highland Metropolitan Board of Police Commission.