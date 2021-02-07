2 Carjackings Reported on Chicago's South Side Wednesday

Two people were carjacked last Wednesday in Bronzeville on the South Side, police said.

About 6:15 a.m. Jan. 3, two men approached a person inside their vehicle in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue, showed their handguns and demanded they get out before leaving the scene in their vehicle, Chicago police said.

Later that day, the men, between 18 to 30 years old, carjacked another person in the 100 block of East 46th Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.