Northwest Side

2 Burglaries Occur Minutes Apart on Northwest Side

GETTY IMAGES

Two burglaries occurred minutes apart early Friday morning in the 17th District on the Northwest Side.

An unknown person broke the window of a bar in the 3500 block of North Pulaski Road about 3:20 a.m. and took the ATM, Chicago police said.

Less than five minutes later, about four miles northwest, two males pried open the door to a retail store in the 4600 block of West Foster Avenue and took several items before fleeing, police said.

Police couldn’t confirm whether the burglaries were connected.

No one from either incident was in custody.

This article tagged under:

Northwest Sidealbany parkIrving Parkburglaries
