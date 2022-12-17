2 Brothers Catch Largest Raccoon in Missouri History

Thanks to a recent hunting adventure, two brothers in Missouri now have quite the story to tell.

Hunter Simmons and his brother, Cooper, were out hunting recently in Worth County, which sits in the northwestern portion of the state, when they captured a massive raccoon.

The brothers contacted the Missouri Department of Conservation, which determined the animal was a whopping 35 pounds, the largest ever recorded in state history - so far. A raccoon weighing 28 pounds and 8 ounces holds the current record.

New recorders are determined at the end of hunting and trapping seasons, which conclude in February, conservation officials said.

Most adult raccoons weigh between 15 and 30 pounds, according to officials.