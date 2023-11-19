2 boys shot and killed in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood: police

Two boys were found fatally shot on Sunday afternoon in the Burnside community on Chicago's Far South Side, according to law enforcement.

The shooting was reported at around 2:27 p.m. in the 800 block of East 89th Place, Chicago police said. Two boys, whose ages were unknown, were found shot in an alley.

They were both pronounced dead on scene by Chicago Fire Department paramedics.

No one was in custody as of late Sunday as Area Two detectives continued to investigate.