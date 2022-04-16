Chicago River

2 Bodies Pulled From Chicago River in Separate Instances, Police Say

Two bodies were recovered from the Chicago River in separate instances Saturday, according to police.

First, at approximately 10:40 a.m., the body of a woman of unknown age was recovered from the water in the 2800 block of South Eleanor. The victim was unresponsive and was pronounced on scene, according to authorities.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.

Then, at approximately 11:36 a.m., an unknown female was found in the water in the 100 block of North Riverside. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Three detectives were investigating, authorities said.

