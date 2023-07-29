2 boats wash ashore at Ohio Street Beach during overnight storms

Two large boats from the "playpen" area of Lake Michigan washed ashore during intense storms that were fueled by heavy rains and powerful wind gusts.

NBC 5's Charlie Wojciechowski shared photos of the two boats, which remained stuck in the sand at Ohio Street Beach Saturday afternoon. At least one boat apparently tried to tie off to a buoy for safety, but the force of the waves brought both to shore.

Despite the boats' presence, the beach was open as normal.