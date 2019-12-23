mexico ambush

2 Aurora Residents, Relative Ambushed in Mexico While Heading to Visit Family For Christmas

A 52-year-old gardener and his 19-year-old daughter were injured in the ambush

A father and daughter from west suburban Aurora and an 85-year-old relative were recently ambushed at a rest stop in Mexico while traveling to visit family members for Christmas, family members said.

Jose Luis Gutierrez, 52, a gardener, was shot twice by unknown attackers and left on the side of the road in Zacateas, which is northwest of Mexico City. His daughter, 19-year-old Sofia Gutierrez, and 85-year-old relative Jose de Jesus Gutierrez, were beaten in the incident.

Jose Luis Gutierrez sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital. The three were heading to visit their family in the western state of Jalisco.

Local

Gary Indiana 4 hours ago

Indiana Friends Make Big Difference for Homeless Shelter

Chicago Police Department 8 mins ago

‘That’s Horrifying:’ Residents React to Shooting Near Chicago’s 606 Trail

Family members have reached out to both United States and Mexican authorities in search of answers.

What led up to the incident, and who was responsible remain unclear.

This article tagged under:

mexico ambushChicagoambushgutierrezzacateas
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us