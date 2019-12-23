2 Aurora Residents, Relative Ambushed in Mexico While Heading to Visit Family For Christmas

A father and daughter from west suburban Aurora and an 85-year-old relative were recently ambushed at a rest stop in Mexico while traveling to visit family members for Christmas, family members said.

Jose Luis Gutierrez, 52, a gardener, was shot twice by unknown attackers and left on the side of the road in Zacateas, which is northwest of Mexico City. His daughter, 19-year-old Sofia Gutierrez, and 85-year-old relative Jose de Jesus Gutierrez, were beaten in the incident.

Jose Luis Gutierrez sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital. The three were heading to visit their family in the western state of Jalisco.

Family members have reached out to both United States and Mexican authorities in search of answers.

What led up to the incident, and who was responsible remain unclear.