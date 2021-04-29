2 Arrested in Violent Aurora Carjacking That Left Woman Paralyzed, Police Say

Two people were arrested in connection with the violent carjacking and shooting in suburban Aurora in January, which left a woman paralyzed from below the waist, authorities said.

Edward James McGee, 26, was arrested in connection with the carjacking in suburban Harvey on April 26, while a 15-year-old was arrested April 21, according to police. Both were charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and vehicular hijacking.

"The break in the case occurred by way of a tip that was received in the Aurora crime stoppers tip line. Shortly thereafter detectives identified numerous suspects involved in the carjacking in Aurora and were able to build a case against them," Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said.

According to Ziman, detectives found that Kimberley Weibring's car was used in another carjacking in Lansing, Illinois, where one of the hijackers was shot and killed.

Police are still searching for another suspect.

Weibring, 47-year-old mother of two who was shot during a carjacking at a Wendy's in Aurora, is out of the hospital, paralyzed from the waist down.

Amanda Wright, friend of Weibring, said she's "always so positive" and does everything she can for her sons.

"When we’ve been talking through this through her rehabilitation and her surgeries, you know, people have told your you might not be able to do this or you won’t be able to do this and she’s like, just don’t say that, she’s just going to do it in a new way," Wright said.

A batch of beer brewed to help financially support Weibring sold out hours after it was released in February in suburban Plainfield. Werk Force Brewing Company said donated 100% of the proceeds of “A Beer for Kim” to Weibring.