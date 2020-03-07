Brighton Park

2 Arrested for Christmas Shooting of 7-Year-Old Girl on Chicago’s Southwest Side

Two people of interest were arrested by detectives, Chicago police said Saturday night

Two people have been arrested for the shooting of a 7-year-old girl who was injured on Christmas during a family gathering on the city's Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

Two people of interest were arrested by detectives and gang investigation, Chicago Police Department Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet Saturday night. Charges are expected, and additional details will be released once charges are filed, Guglielmi said.

The girl was inside a Brighton Park home with her family at about 1:37 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25 when someone on the sidewalk fired shots into the home, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the torso and initially taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A man, 38, was also wounded in the shooting, police said.

