2 Arrested for Christmas Shooting of 7-Year-Old Girl on Chicago’s Southwest Side

Two people have been arrested for the shooting of a 7-year-old girl who was injured on Christmas during a family gathering on the city's Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

Two people of interest were arrested by detectives and gang investigation, Chicago Police Department Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet Saturday night. Charges are expected, and additional details will be released once charges are filed, Guglielmi said.

Breaking - Detectives and gang investigation units have arrested 2 people of interest in connection with the Christmas shooting of a 7 year old child in Brighton Park. Charges are expected and additional details will be released once charges are filed. pic.twitter.com/fCaODhkrfU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 8, 2020

The girl was inside a Brighton Park home with her family at about 1:37 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25 when someone on the sidewalk fired shots into the home, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the torso and initially taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A man, 38, was also wounded in the shooting, police said.