2 arrested after Chicago police officer attacked with wooden stick, authorities say

Two people were taken into custody for attacking a police officer early Saturday morning in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood, authorities said.

Arturo Rodriguez, 46, of Cicero, was arrested for felony aggravated battery of a peace officer, according to Chicago police. A second suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was taken into custody on two counts of aggravated battery of a police officer and two misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstruction a peace officer.

According to authorities, Chicago police officers were in the 2500 block of South Homan Avenue at around 1 a.m. on Saturday when an individual approached and attempted to batter the officers. Officers attempted to subdue that individual, at which point the other suspect intervened and struck an officer with a heavy wooden stick, police said.

Two Chicago police officers were taken to an area hospital and later reported to be in good condition.

Additional details have yet to be released by authorities.