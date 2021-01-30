2 Arrested After 4 Shot in Chicago's Auburn Gresham Neighborhood

Chicago police officers arrested two suspects after four people sustained injuries in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the city's South Side, police stated.

The shooting was reported before 4 p.m. in the 8100 block of South May Street, which is near the intersection of West 81st Street.

The four victims were taken to the hospital and all said to be in stable condition, police stated.

In a tweet, the Chicago Police Department applauded officers and community safety teams for the "quick response."

Additional details about what led up to the shooting weren't immediately available.