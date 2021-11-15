2 Armored Truck Employees Shot Loading ATM at Chatham Bank: Chicago Police

Two armored truck security guards were shot while loading an ATM Monday morning at a bank in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, according to law enforcement.

At approximately 10:21 a.m. in the 200 block of West 83rd Street, the victims were loading an ATM machine at Bank of America, 250 W. 83rd St., when two to four men, wearing all black and masks, approached and demanded cash, police said.

At some point during the encounter, both employees sustained gunshot wounds.

A 47-year-old woman was shot six times, and the second victim, a 46-year-old man, sustained two gunshot wounds to the stomach area. Both victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in unknown condition.

The offenders fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, police stated.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area following the shooting as authorities searched for the suspects.

In a statement, a Bank of America spokeswoman said, "We’re saddened to hear of the incident and are working with local law enforcement and the FBI."

The incident remained under investigation by Area Two detectives.