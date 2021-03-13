2 Armed Robberies Reported on Same Englewood Block: Police

Chicago police are warning Englewood residents of two recent armed robberies on the same block in the South Side neighborhood.

The robberies happened about 10:05 p.m. March 8 and about 6:40 a.m. March 12 in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said.

In both incidents, the robber approached the victim, threatened them with a gun and demanded their property, police said.

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-11, 150-pound man in his early 20s with brown eyes. He was wearing a black skull cap, black faded jeans and a black hoodie, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.