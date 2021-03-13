Englewood

2 Armed Robberies Reported on Same Englewood Block: Police

Chicago police are warning Englewood residents of two recent armed robberies on the same block in the South Side neighborhood.

The robberies happened about 10:05 p.m. March 8 and about 6:40 a.m. March 12 in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said.

In both incidents, the robber approached the victim, threatened them with a gun and demanded their property, police said.

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-11, 150-pound man in his early 20s with brown eyes. He was wearing a black skull cap, black faded jeans and a black hoodie, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.

