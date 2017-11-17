2 More Armed Carjackings Reported on North Side

Two drivers come face to face with a gun on the North Side. They escape with their lives, but not with their cars. Emily Florez reports.

Two more armed carjackings were reported on Chicago's North Side late Thursday night as the city's latest surge in vehicular hijackings continues.

The most recent incident took place just before midnight when a man walking toward his Subaru Forester in the 800 block of North Orleans on the city's Near North Side was approached by two armed men who announced a robbery, police said.

The man had just finished his shift at work and was about to head home when he said the armed men forced him to the ground and shuffled through his pockets.

The men took the victim's cell phone, an unknown amount of cash and his vehicle, according to authorities.

"I did think about in this parking lot I was a little bit worried because it’s enclosed mostly be the fence so I worried like, 'Oh shoot, I better not dally in here. I should leave in case somebody would come up on me,'" said Daniel, who asked to only be identified by his first name for safety concerns. "But I just wasn’t thinking about it and two guys just came out from the alley right here, just ran across the street really quickly. Just wasn’t much I could do."

No injuries were reported, police said.

A second incident happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Howe in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Police say a 30-year-old woman was sitting in a parked 2009 Toyota sedan when she was approached by three men, one of whom announced a robbery and ordered her out of her vehicle at gunpoint.

The woman complied and the men got into her vehicle and fled eastbound from the scene, authorities said.

The woman wasn't hurt and no one was in custody as of Friday morning.

The two carjackings are the latest in a rash of similar crimes across the city.

Police have made at least four arrests in recent cases, but the number of carjackings has continued to rise.

Earlier this week, police warned of 12 vehicles that were stolen in just over two days.

Two carjackings late Monday and again Tuesday afternoon turned into a police chase that ended in a crash. In both incidents, suspects were taken into custody, police said.

So far this year, police report more than 700 carjackings across Chicago.