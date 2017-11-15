Two carjacking suspects are in critical condition after police say they crashed a stolen vehicle during a police chase.

The chase started after two masked carjackers robbed a man of his vehicle at gunpoint just after 9:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 61st Street, police said.

The pair fled the scene in the stolen vehicle with police officers in pursuit, according to authorities.

The vehicle then crashed in the 4900 block of South Wentworth less than 10 minutes later.

Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

Further details weren't immediately available.

It was not known if the two suspects were related to recent surge of carjackings taking place in Chicago over the last few days.

Police warned when 12 vehicles were stolen over just two days.

Most recently, a carjacking late Monday night also turned into a police chase that ended in a crash. Those suspects were believed to be connected to the latest string of incidents, but police said more suspects could be involved.