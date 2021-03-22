2.3-Magnitude Earthquake Reported in Southern Illinois, Officials Say

Earthquakes aren’t exactly a common occurrence in the state of Illinois, but authorities are urging residents to brush up on their emergency plans after a 2.3 magnitude quake hit a southern Illinois community this week.

According to officials, the earthquake occurred near Thompsonville, located in Franklin County. No damage was reported, officials said.

Even so, officials say that earthquakes do happen from time to time in the state of Illinois, and are urging residents to prepare themselves for what they would do in the event of a tremor in their area.

“While some hazards such as storms, tornadoes and floods can be forecasted in order to provide advance notice to residents in an area of danger, other hazards such as earthquakes cannot be predicted,” Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said in a statement. “Earthquakes can happen anywhere and at any time, including while you are at work, at home or on vacation. Today’s earthquake is a great reminder that creating an environment of education, awareness and preparedness can save lives.”

Officials urge residents to familiarize themselves with the “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” technique. When an earthquake occurs, residents are urged to “drop,” going down to the floor. They are then encouraged to “cover” by taking cover under a sturdy desk, table, or other piece of furniture. Finally, residents are urged to “hold on” to that piece of furniture until the shaking stops.

Two different seismic zones can potentially impact the state of Illinois. The Wabash Valley Seismic Zone, where this week’s earthquake took place, is located in the southeastern part of the state, while the New Madrid Seismic Zone is located just south of Illinois along the Mississippi River.

That seismic zone is located across a five-state area, touching parts of Missouri, Kentucky, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.