$1M Winning Illinois Lottery Ticket Sold at Joliet Gas Station

One customer at a Joliet gas station has a reason to feel lucky.

Someone who recently shopped at Jefferson BP, 1987 W. Jefferson St., bought the winning ticket in this past Friday's Lucky Day Lotto drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The ticket matched all five numbers, 9-14-19-23-44, winning the $1 million jackpot.

The gas station's owner says both he and his staff are "elated" the store "played a small role in making someone's lottery dream come true."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"We have no clue who the winner is, but our gut feeling is that it’s a local customer from the Joliet area - or at least we hope that it is so that we can all celebrate this unbelievable moment together,” said owner Khurram Ghani.

For its part, Jefferson BP will receive $10,000, which Ghani said will be, in part, given to his employees just in time for the holidays.

Friday's Lucky Day Lotto drawing yielded 41,000 winning tickets of various amounts. Nearly $1.2 million in prizes were won in the drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The lucky $1 million winner has yet to come forward.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.