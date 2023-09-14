One lucky Powerball ticket sold in Missouri just made someone $1 million richer.

According to the Missouri Lottery website, one Powerball ticket sold in Missouri matched five numbers in Wednesday's drawing to win $1 million. In South Carolina, the winnings were even higher, as one ticket matched five numbers plus a power play to win $2 million, the Powerball site said.

No one however hit Wednesday's Powerball jackpot, which has now ballooned to $596 million ahead of the next drawing.

The winning numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing were 22, 30, 37, 44, 45 and 18.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16.

While the chances are slim of winning the jackpot, players have a much greater chance of winning a smaller prize - ranging from $4 all the way to $1 million.

Here are the eight other ways you can take home some money: