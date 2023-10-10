$1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

It may not have been the Jackpot, but a lucky Powerball ticket sold in Indiana has made someone $1 million richer.

According to the Powerball website, a $1 million Powerball ticket as part of Monday's drawing was sold in Indiana. Three other $1 million tickets were sold in Monday's drawing, in California, Oregon and Virginia, the Powerball site said.

Additionally, one $2 million ticket was sold in Florida, the site showed.

The winning numbers in Monday's Powerball drawing were 16, 34, 46, 55 and 67, with a Powerball of 14.

The next Powerball drawing, with a jackpot of $1.73 billion, is scheduled for Wednesday.