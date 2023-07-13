$1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, but jackpot continues to grow to $875M

One lucky Powerball ticket sold in Indiana just made someone $1 million richer -- but the game's massive, growing jackpot is still up for grabs ahead of the next drawing.

According to lottery officials, two Powerball tickets -- one sold in Florida, and one sold in Indiana -- each matched five numbers to scoop up a $1 million prize. However, no tickets matched all five numbers plus the Powerball to win the jackpot.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday at 9 p.m. CT, with a jackpot that now sits at $875 million. But that amount is only available to winners who choose to take their riches through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years.

Nearly all winners opt for a lump-sum cash value, which is currently estimated at $441.9 million.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

And that's not the only massive lottery jackpot currently up for grabs.

The next Mega Millions drawing, with a jackpot of $560 million, is scheduled for Friday at 10 p.m. CT.

Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing saw three $1 million tickets sold, including one in Wisconsin. But no players matched all five numbers, plus the Megaplier to win the jackpot, which has now grown to $560 million.

So far this year, six Illinois residents have won prizes of $1 million or more by playing either Mega Millions or Powerball, Illinois lottery officials said. In July of 2022, a $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold at a suburban Des Plaines gas station.