$1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Illinois, With Another Major Drawing Friday

Mega Millions announced in a drawing Tuesday that a ticket worth $1 million was sold in Illinois.

The ticket matched the five white balls to win the game's $1 million second prize, according to a release. Mega Millions did not provide additional information, such as where the ticket was sold.

Mega Millions said there were 1,197,065 winning tickets drawn Tuesday, with prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million, a release said.

No tickets nationwide, however, matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's jackpot drawing, which will make Friday the tenth largest possible prize in Mega Millions history - worth an estimated $480 million, $276 million in cash.

The last time a Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois was in March 2012.

Since the last jackpot won for $20 million in Tennessee in April, more than 14 million winning tickets have been sold across the country. The biggest prizes have been won in the following states: Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.