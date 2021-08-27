Two winners were chosen this week during the grand finale $1 million drawing of Illinois' COVID vaccine lottery.

The winners, located in Bloomington and Rolling Meadows, will be notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health by phone or email. Each will be awarded a $1 million cash prize.

In addition, 17 winners were chosen for $150,000 scholarships, in Algonquin, Alton, Aurora, Buffalo Grove, Chicago, Cook County, Douglas County, Hancock County, Joliet, Kendall County, two in Lake County, McHenry County, Peoria County and two in Rockford.

"Illinoisans from those cities and counties should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won," IDPH said in a statement.

Health officials will call from 312-814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

"No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification," according to IDPH. "Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process."

Winners will be announced eight days after each drawing unless they choose to remain anonymous.

Last week, three winners were chosen during the seventh $100,000 drawing of Illinois' COVID vaccine lottery.