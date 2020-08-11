$1M Bond for Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Police-Involved Shooting

A 20-year-old man facing felony attempted murder charges after he was shot by Chicago police officers during a confrontation in the city’s Englewood neighborhood appeared in court Tuesday where a judge set his bond at $1 million.

Latrell Allen, 20, faces two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the incident, along with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. The shooting is believed to have marked be at the center of looting and unrest that erupted in Chicago.

He appeared in court Tuesday via video conference.

According to police, Allen was arrested at approximately 2:46 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of South Aberdeen after he allegedly pointed a gun and fired multiple shots at uniformed Chicago police officers, who were in the area after receiving a call of an individual with a gun.

Allen was shot by police and was treated at an area hospital.

Authorities say a weapon was recovered at the scene, and an investigation remains underway.

Prosecutors said in court that Allen is accused of firing at police officers eight time, however, it was noted in court that none of the officers at the scene had body cameras, despite a citywide requirement. Allen also was never tested for gunshot residue.

The incident is under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which asked area residents or witnesses with video of what happened to come forward.