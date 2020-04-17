19th Employee Contracts Coronavirus at Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

Another employee at the Cook County Circuit Court clerk’s office has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the overall total to 19.

The latest employee to test positive worked in the Technology and Innovation Bureau on the 25th floor of the county office building, 69 W. Washington St., according to a statement from the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County. The employee has been hospitalized.

The worker has been out of the office for “a substantial amount of time,” and hasn’t had close contact with other employees, officials said.

A deep cleaning at the offices was not requested, but the county Department of Facilities Management is conducting a routine cleaning of the area where the employee worked, the clerk’s office said.

The first cases of the coronavirus in the clerk’s office were reported March 25.