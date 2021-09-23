The Chi-Lites

1970s Band Chi-Lites to Get Hollywood Star; Watch Classic Performance of ‘Oh Girl'

A star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be devoted to 1970s Chicago band The Chi-Lites next week.

On Sept. 30 at 11:30 a.m., Marshall Thompson, found of The Chi-Lites and last surviving member of the vocal group, will accept the Hollywood star.

“We are taking it “Old School” with the iconic group, The Chi-Lites!,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.   ”We take great pride in our Recording category and this is our chance to show off to the world the many musical legends that we honor on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Between 1969 and 1974, the Chicago band earned 11 Top Ten singles on the Billboard Rhythm and Blues charts, including "Have You Seen Her," "Give It Away" and "Oh Girl," according to a release.

The Chi-Lites were inducted into the R&B Hall of Fame in 2000, followed by their induction into Vocal Groups Hall of Fame in 2004, the release said.

