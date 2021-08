A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded Saturday while waiting at a stop sign in Little Village on the West Side.

Just after 2:45 a.m., the man was stopped in his vehicle in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago Police said.

He was shot once in the shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody.