19-Year-Old Killed in Fatal Car Accident on Interstate 80: Police

A 19-year-old girl was killed in fatal car accident Sunday on Interstate 80 in Will County, police said.

At approximately 6:25 a.m. on Sunday, a 19-year-old girl from Shorewood was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 at milepost 128.5 when she rear ended a 64-year-old man, officials said.

According to police, the 19-year-old's vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree, while the man's vehicle struck a cable barrier to the left of the roadway.

The girl was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police did not immediately release details on the status of the 64-year-old.

For approximately four hours, all eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed for an initial investigation, according to officials. Traffic was diverted off the expressway at Houbolt Road.

Interstate 80 reopened fully at 10:40 a.m., police said.