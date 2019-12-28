19-Year-Old College Student Shot to Death in Chatham

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman on Friday evening in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, according to police.

The woman, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as Lyniah Bell, was a student at Michigan State University and was home for her semester break, according to family members.

At approximately 9:49 p.m. Friday, a witness heard a gunshot and found Bell in the bedroom of an apartment in the 8100 block of South Maryland Avenue, Chicago police said.

Bell suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, and charges are pending, according to police.

The incident was believed to be domestic in nature.