19 Illinois Companies Named to Fortune's Global ‘Most Admired' List

Nineteen Illinois-based companies were named the "world's most admired," Fortune Magazine announced Tuesday.

From pharmaceuticals to food production, several Illinois companies earned a ranking in Fortune Magazine's 2021 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies."

Here are the companies:

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

Allstate

Archer Daniels Midland

Caterpillar

Deere

Exelon

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Hyatt Hotels

Illinois Tools Works

Ingredion

Jones Lang LaSalle

McDonald's

Mondelez International

Motorola Solutions

Northern Trust

Packaging Corp. of America

W.W. Grainger

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Abbott Laboratories ranked 42nd in the all-star ranking, as well as first in the industry rank for medical products and equipment. According to the list, Deere and W.W. Grainger also received a first ranking in their respective industries.

LyondellBasell, a Texas-based company with a plant in Morris, was also named to Fortune Magazine's 2021 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fourth year in a row, according to a release.

“This is a prestigious honor that we’ve earned together. We believe in

the ’Power of Many‘ and know it is only collectively that we can make the biggest

impacts," Randy Tatum, site manager, said.

Fortune Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" study surveyed business executives and directors, among others, to judge companies based on the following categories: