19 Illinois Companies Named to Fortune's Global ‘Most Admired' List

From pharmaceuticals to food production, several Illinois companies earned a ranking in Fortune Magazine's 2021 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies."
Here are the companies:
- Abbott Laboratories
- AbbVie
- Allstate
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Caterpillar
- Deere
- Exelon
- Fortune Brands Home & Security
- Hyatt Hotels
- Illinois Tools Works
- Ingredion
- Jones Lang LaSalle
- McDonald's
- Mondelez International
- Motorola Solutions
- Northern Trust
- Packaging Corp. of America
- W.W. Grainger
- Walgreens Boots Alliance
Abbott Laboratories ranked 42nd in the all-star ranking, as well as first in the industry rank for medical products and equipment. According to the list, Deere and W.W. Grainger also received a first ranking in their respective industries.
LyondellBasell, a Texas-based company with a plant in Morris, was also named to Fortune Magazine's 2021 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fourth year in a row, according to a release.
“This is a prestigious honor that we’ve earned together. We believe in
the ’Power of Many‘ and know it is only collectively that we can make the biggest
impacts," Randy Tatum, site manager, said.
Fortune Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" study surveyed business executives and directors, among others, to judge companies based on the following categories:
- Innovation
- People Management
- Use of Corporate Assets
- Social Responsibility
- Quality of Management
- Financial Soundness
- Long-Term Investment Value
- Quality of Products / Services
- Global Competitiveness