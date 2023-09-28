From tamales and birria to arepas and seafood, exploring Chicago's diverse Latin and Spanish flavors is a must.
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, NBC Chicago put together a list of restaurants featured on Chicago Today and The Food Guy.
Here's a look at some places to try.
(Full list below the map)
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
19 Chicago restaurants to try this Hispanic Heritage Month
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage with these 19 Chicago-area restaurants. From tamales and birria to arepas and seafood, explore the city’s diverse Latin and Spanish flavors.
Click on each icon to learn more.
Data: Stephanie Jimenez, Alex Fisher • Map: Nina Lin
- Birrieria Zaragoza
- Located in Archer Heights and Uptown
- Chicago Today
- The Food Guy
- Bolivar and Lincoln
- Located in Lakeview neighborhood
- The Food Guy
- 11 Degree North
- Located in Lakeview neighborhood
- The Food Guy
- El Rincon de Fabio
- Located in Uptown neighborhood
- The Food Guy
- BienMeSabe
- Located in Ravenswood and Loop neighborhoods
- The Food Guy
- Xocome Antojeria
- Located in Archer Heights
- The Food Guy
- Restaurante y Tamaleria La Bendicion
- Located in Kelvyn Park neighborhood
- The Food Guy
- Carnitas Uruapan
- Located in Gage Park and Pilsen neighborhoods
- The Food Guy
- Taco Sur
- Located in Little Village neighborhood
- The Food Guy will air on 10/12
- Los Mangos
- Located in Cicero, Aurora, Crest Hill and 5 locations in Chicago
- The Food Guy
- La Cabañita
- Located in Brookfield & Burr Ridge
- Chicago Today
- Mimi’s Tacos and French Fries
- Located in South Loop neighborhood
- Chicago Today
- Martinez Market & Grill
- Located in Bridgeport neighborood
- Chicago Today
- La Malquerida
- Located in Berwyn
- Chicago Today
- Mi Tocaya Antojeria
- Located in Logan Square neighborhood
- Chicago Today
- Tzuco
- Located in River North neighborhood
- Chicago Today
- Solazo
- Located in West Eldson neighborhood
- Chicago Today
- Asador Bastian
- Located in River North neighborhood
- The Food Guy
- Jaleo
- Located in River North
- The Food Guy