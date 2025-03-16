Over 185K bags of oyster crackers sold in Illinois, 23 other states recalled for possible metal contamination

Bags of oyster crackers sold at major retailers such as Walmart and Target in Illinois and 23 other states have been recalled due to possible contamination with stainless steel wire, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The recall was first issued in February and updated last week due to the possible presence of "potential foreign material," which was determined to be stainless steel wire.
The oyster crackers were sold at Walmart, Target, Giant Eagle and other retailers across a total of 24 states, with the recall affecting nearly 186,000 bags of crackers.
Below are details from the FDA regarding the recalled products:
Walmart Great Value Soup & Oyster Crackers
- NET WT 9 OZ (255g)
- Packaged in flexible plastic bags
- UPC: 078742085494
- Sell By Date: MAY23 2025
- Code Dates: MAY 23 2025 ABO6, MAY 23 2025 BBO6, MAY 23 2025 CBO6
- Distributed By: Walmart, Inc., Bentonville, AR 72716
- 116,640 total bags (12 count per case, 9,720 total cases)
Market Pantry Soup & Oyster Crackers (Target)
- NET WT 9 OZ (255g)
- Packaged in flexible plastic bags
- UPC: 085239114933
- Sell By Date: 23MAY2025
- Code Date: 23MAY2025BC06
- Distributed By: Target Corporation, Minneapolis, MN 55403
- 39,960 total bags (12 count per case, 3,330 total cases)
Giant Eagle Oyster Crackers
- NET WT 9 OZ (255g)
- Packaged in flexible plastic bags
- UPC: 030034915087
- Best By Date: MAY24 2025
- Code Date: MAY 24 25 AB06
- Distributed By: Giant Eagle, Inc., Pittsburgh, PA 15238
- 11,880 total bags (12 count per case, 990 total cases)
VISTA Soup & Oyster Crackers
- NET WT 12 OZ (340g)
- Packaged in flexible plastic bags
- UPC: 045100008006
- Best By Date: MAY24 2025
- Code Date: MAY 24 25 AB06
- Manufactured By: Shearer’s Foods LLC, 100 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, OH 44646
- 17,280 total bags (12 count per case, 1,440 total cases)
20 lb. Bulk Oyster Crackers
- NET WT 20 LBS.
- Packaged in 20 lb. bulk bag-in-box (not for sale at retail)
- UPC: 10045100400203
- Best By: MAY24 2025
- Code Date: MAY 24 25 AB06, MAY 24 25 BB06
- 394 total cases
The following states are impacted by the recall:
- Alabama
- California
- Colorado
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nebraska
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin