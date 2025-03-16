Over 185K bags of oyster crackers sold in Illinois, 23 other states recalled for possible metal contamination

Bags of oyster crackers sold at major retailers such as Walmart and Target in Illinois and 23 other states have been recalled due to possible contamination with stainless steel wire, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall was first issued in February and updated last week due to the possible presence of "potential foreign material," which was determined to be stainless steel wire.

The oyster crackers were sold at Walmart, Target, Giant Eagle and other retailers across a total of 24 states, with the recall affecting nearly 186,000 bags of crackers.

Below are details from the FDA regarding the recalled products:

Walmart Great Value Soup & Oyster Crackers

NET WT 9 OZ (255g)

Packaged in flexible plastic bags

UPC: 078742085494

Sell By Date: MAY23 2025

Code Dates: MAY 23 2025 ABO6, MAY 23 2025 BBO6, MAY 23 2025 CBO6

Distributed By: Walmart, Inc., Bentonville, AR 72716

116,640 total bags (12 count per case, 9,720 total cases)

Market Pantry Soup & Oyster Crackers (Target)

NET WT 9 OZ (255g)

Packaged in flexible plastic bags

UPC: 085239114933

Sell By Date: 23MAY2025

Code Date: 23MAY2025BC06

Distributed By: Target Corporation, Minneapolis, MN 55403

39,960 total bags (12 count per case, 3,330 total cases)

Giant Eagle Oyster Crackers

NET WT 9 OZ (255g)

Packaged in flexible plastic bags

UPC: 030034915087

Best By Date: MAY24 2025

Code Date: MAY 24 25 AB06

Distributed By: Giant Eagle, Inc., Pittsburgh, PA 15238

11,880 total bags (12 count per case, 990 total cases)

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

VISTA Soup & Oyster Crackers

NET WT 12 OZ (340g)

Packaged in flexible plastic bags

UPC: 045100008006

Best By Date: MAY24 2025

Code Date: MAY 24 25 AB06

Manufactured By: Shearer’s Foods LLC, 100 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, OH 44646

17,280 total bags (12 count per case, 1,440 total cases)

20 lb. Bulk Oyster Crackers

NET WT 20 LBS.

Packaged in 20 lb. bulk bag-in-box (not for sale at retail)

UPC: 10045100400203

Best By: MAY24 2025

Code Date: MAY 24 25 AB06, MAY 24 25 BB06

394 total cases

The following states are impacted by the recall: