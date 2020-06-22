18-Year-Old Woman Shot in Washington Park

An 18-year-old woman was wounded by gunfire Monday in Washington Park on the South Side.

She was driving about 12:35 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue when she heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said. The woman didn’t see who shot her, but told investigators there were two vehicles that appeared to chase each other just before she was hit.

She drove herself to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.