Washington Park

18-Year-Old Woman Shot in Washington Park

She drove herself to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said

By Sun-Times Media

An 18-year-old woman was wounded by gunfire Monday in Washington Park on the South Side.

She was driving about 12:35 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue when she heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said. The woman didn’t see who shot her, but told investigators there were two vehicles that appeared to chase each other just before she was hit.

She drove herself to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said.

Local

Austin 2 hours ago

Teen Killed, Another Wounded in Austin Shooting

CTA 4 hours ago

CTA to Distribute “Travel Healthy” Kits

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Washington ParkUniversity of Chicago Medical CenterWoman shot18 year old
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us