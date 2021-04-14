Hanover Park

18-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling Out of Moving Vehicle in Hanover Park

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

An 18-year-old woman died last weekend after falling out of a moving vehicle in west suburban Hanover Park.

Joana Loera fell out of the vehicle about 9:25 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Walnut Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

She died about noon the next day St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled her death an accident, saying she died of blunt force injuries to her head.

Local

Summer festivals 2 mins ago

Music Festivals Guide: A Look at the Chicago Area's Summer Lineup

Coronavirus by the Numbers 1 hour ago

COVID-19 by the Numbers: Several Illinois Regions Could be Nearing Additional Mitigations

Hanover Park police did not immediately respond to a request for details.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Hanover ParkCook County Medical Examiner
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us