Chicago Violence

18-year-old shot and killed on Chicago's Lower West Side

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the city's Lower West Side, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 12:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of West 21st Street. Details about what led up to shots being fired hadn't been released as of Saturday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, officers respond to Mount Sinai Hospital where an 18-year-old had been dropped off after being shot in the neck and face. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the teen as Adrian Molina.

No one was in custody on Saturday afternoon as Area Three detectives continued to investigate.

