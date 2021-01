An 18-year-old man sustained injuries Saturday night when an unknown offender entered the hotel room he was in and fired shots, striking the victim, Chicago police said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites, 33 W. Illinois St.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The shooting remains under investigation by Area Three detectives.