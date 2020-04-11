18-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Death of Man Pushed Into Path of CTA at Loop Train Station

A North Center man has been charged with killing a 29-year-old man earlier this week by pushing him into the path of a CTA train at a Red Line station in the Loop.

Ryan Munn, 18, faces a charge of first-degree murder, Chicago police announced Saturday.

About 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, officials said Munn punched and pushed 29-year-old Mamadou Balde, of West Rogers Park, into a moving train during an argument on the Jackson station platform in the 200 block of South State Street.

Balde died from his wounds, and his death was later ruled a homicide.

The day after Balde’s death, police announced that they CTA surveillance footage of the attack.

Munn is due in bond court Sunday.