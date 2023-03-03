New CDC Data Shows 18 Illinois Counties at Elevated COVID-19 Community Level as Cases Remain Stable

According to newly-released CDC data, 18 Illinois counties are at an elevated COVID-19 community level this week, down from 20 counties in the previous week.

While the number of counties at an elevated level decreased, there are now four counties in southern Illinois that are now at a "high" COVID-19 community level, whereas no counties in Illinois were at a "high" level last week.

The remaining 14 counties are at a "medium" COVID-19 community level.

Overall, Illinois health officials have reported a total of 4,072,972 cases of COVID-19 and 36,386 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

State health officials are reporting a total of 10,772 new confirmed and probable cases and 52 deaths in the week ending on Feb. 26.

“COVID-19 community levels across the State remain stable again this week. However, we are reporting four counties in Southern Illinois that are at a High Community Level for COVID-19. IDPH continues to monitor COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases closely throughout Illinois, with extra attention towards those most at-risk. Treatments continue to be effective, but timing is important. Seek treatment with your local healthcare provider or use the newly available test to treat service as soon as you develop symptoms," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said.

As of Thursday night, 921 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 113 patients were in the ICU and 41 patients were on ventilators.

Currently, the preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 84 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinois residents.

As of Friday, a total of 26,033,038 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. Of the state's total population, more than 79 percent have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and over 71 percent have completed their primary series of vaccinations.

More than 19 percent of Illinois residents have received a bivalent booster dose, according to CDC data.

In the following counties with a "high" COVID-19 community level, masks are recommended to be worn indoors for all residents regardless of vaccination status.

Franklin County

Jackson County

Perry County

Williamson County

The following counties are at a "medium" COVID-19 community level, where masks are recommended to be worn indoors for those who are immunocompromised.