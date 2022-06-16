1758 Violin Returned More Than a Month After It Was Stolen From Chicago Musician's Home

A violin stolen from a Chicago musician more than one month ago has finally been returned, according to Chicago police.

The Chicago Police Department's 1st District tweeted Wednesday that the 1758 Nicolo Gagliano violin, which was taken during a burglary in May, was returned to its owner, who was relieved to be reunited with the instrument.

Details on how the violin was found weren't immediately released, but the department said officers "worked hard to ensure its safe return." Authorities said no one was in custody and that an investigation remained ongoing.

"The instrument was located during the course of the investigation," Chicago police said in a statement.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The owner of this Nicolo Gagliano violin, made in 1758, is relieved after its safe return. The violin was taken in a burglary. Chicago Police Detectives and Officers worked hard to ensure its safe return. pic.twitter.com/v9aTaKRyg7 — 1st District - Central (@ChicagoCAPS01) June 15, 2022

The instrument had been stolen from Minghaun Xu's family’s home while they were sleeping.

Xu said the instrument was made by a renowned Italian violin-maker and was lent to her by a private sponsor 20 years ago. It was taken along with a newer violin and her son’s cello.

“Losing that violin is like losing a family member,” Xu said at the time. “It’s like losing my own voice. The violin itself lost a voice, the violin needs to be played. And my heart is broken.”

Xu is a music faculty member at Roosevelt University and performs with a University of Chicago ensemble.

All three of her stolen instruments were recovered by police, she said.

"All my three instruments were returned in great condition," she told NBC 5, adding that her son hugged his cello when it was returned.

Xu said she didn’t believe her home was targeted for the early Wednesday burglary because of her instrument.

The violin, which is insured, has a sentimental value greater than its monetary worth, Xu said.

"I think I will forever wonder why that happened," Xu said.

In light of the latest news, Xu is inviting the officers and detectives who worked on her case to see her performance at the St. James Cathedral this week.

"There were times that I doubted, and they would say let’s keep moving forward. We’re still looking for them," she said.