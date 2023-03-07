17-Year-Old Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Bolingbrook Shooting of Girlfriend, 2 Others

A 17-year-old who is accused of killing his girlfriend and two others inside a Bolingbrook home on Sunday has plead not guilty in Will County Court, officials said.

According to the Bolingbrook Police Department, Byrion Montgomery, 17, faces nine counts of first-degree murder, along with one count each of the following: attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The attack left 40-year-old Cartez Daniels, 17-year-old Samiya Shelton-Tillman and a 9-year-old girl dead.

A 34-year-old woman was also shot during the home invasion and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

On Monday, a Will County judge set bail at $20,000,000.

"It's just a really big surprise," Carole, a neighbor, told NBC 5. "One of the things I liked about this neighborhood was that I was living on a safe, quiet street."

Here's what we know right now.

Initial Call to Bolingbrook Police

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Lee Lane for a report of a domestic-related home invasion, a statement from the department says.

Upon arrival, officers discovered four people -- a 40-year-old male, a 34-year-old female, a 17-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl -- had sustained gunshot wounds, the statement continues.

According to officials, the man and the two juveniles were pronounced dead from their injuries. The 34-year-old female remains in stable condition.

Following the shooting, police "quickly identified" the suspect, the statement says, who was found near his residence at around 10 p.m. and taken into custody.

The Victims

According to officials, the deceased victims have been identified as 40-year-old Cartez Daniels, 17-year-old Samiya Shelton-Tillman, and 9-year-old Sanai Daniels.

The fourth victim, Tania Stewart, 34, remains hospitalized in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A 14-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy were also in the home at the time of the incident but were not injured, police added.

According to police, the suspect was in a dating relationship with the 17-year-old victim.

"Knew This Was Gonna Happen"

One neighbor, who only wants to be identified as Tom, told NBC 5 he lives next door to where the shooting took place, and was close by when shots rang out.

“I was in the garage over there and I heard 'Pop! Pop! Pop!,' and there was like some boom sound and that was a couple pops and I thought it was fireworks," Tom said.

“I knew this was gonna happen actually," he added. "I just had a feeling. It just always seemed shady to me, something shaky. I didn’t really like their situation so I didn’t talk to them much."

Another neighbor shared a frightening account of the evening, saying her son was playing an online video game with a child who was in the home at the time of the shooting.

"He heard gun shots go out, and then he didn't hear his friend anymore," said the neighbor, who did not want to reveal her identity.