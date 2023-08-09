17-year-old in medically-induced coma after West Town hit-and-run, family says

A 17-year-old girl is in a medically-induced coma, her family said, after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.

Police said the teen, identified as Nakari Campbell, was crossing the street just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Ashland and Division when a bright red 2008 Mercedes Benz hit her and fled at a high speed down Division.

The teen was hospitalized at John H. Stroger Jr. Medical Center of Cook County in critical condition. She had broken bones and head trauma, her family said.

But despite having a photo of the vehicle involved and the license plate number, no arrest has been made in the case, police said, adding that it remains an "ongoing investigation."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Campbell's family pleaded with the person responsible to turn themselves in and for police to solve the crime.

“What we are asking you all to do is: one, we need to put the pressure on the police department because they could track that plate to every single plate reader and red light camera in the city to find out where that car went," said the family's attorney Cierra Norris.

“Who was in your car? Just tell the truth. Man up, just tell the truth. Just simple as that," said community activist Andrew Holmes.

The Illinois license plate of the vehicle involved was DC60012.

Police said the vehicle was a Mercedes Benz C35 with dark-colored rims, a sunroof and tinted windows.

Authorities said damage is expected at or near the grille portion of the vehicle.

Anyone who might have information on the case is being asked to call the Major Accident Investigation unit at (312) 745 - 4521 or anonymous tips can be submitted via cpdtip.com.