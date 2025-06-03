Chicago police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy who had just graduated high school and was the captain of his football team was found shot to death in an alley last week.

D'Angelo Miles, 17, who had recently graduated from Hansberry College Prep in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, was found shot and killed in an alley early Sunday morning in the 11900 block of South Wallace.

According to police, Miles was in the alley with another victim when they heard gunshots. When officers arrived, they discovered Miles unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A Sunday Facebook post from Hansberry College Prep shared a picture of D'Angelo and called the death a "tragic loss."

According to the school, D'Angelo had graduated last Thursday, and told head coach Derrick Moore he had enrolled in the Navy.

"He would’ve started training next month," Moore said.

Principal Kashawndra Wilson said D'Angelo was also the manager of the school's baseball and basketball program, and was "known and loved" at every grade level.

"This would be the last call you would expect to get for him," Wilson said.

According to police, no one was in custody, and an investigation was ongoing.