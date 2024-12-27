Chicago Shootings

Teen charged in connection with shooting that left 2-year-old critically hurt: Police

The 2-year-old boy was inside a home when gunfire rang out and he was struck multiple times, police said

By NBC Chicago Staff

A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a 2-year-old boy in critical condition in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of West 14th Street.

The 2-year-old boy was inside a home when gunfire rang out and he was struck multiple times. The toddler was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

A person of interest is into custody Thursday night, and a weapon was recovered at the scene, according to police.

On Friday, authorities said a 17-year-old was charged with felony obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor charge of causing a child to be endangered.

